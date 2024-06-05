GTA 7: Rockstar Games Might Have Announced The Next Game Even Before GTA 6’s Arrival

While fans are waiting for a proper release date for GTA 6 to be announced, Take-Two Interactive CEO has teased them about GTA 7!

No other game, slated to release in the near future, is enjoying the kind of hype that Grand Theft Auto 6 is. The game, which has been in the development process for a while, has been in the news for years. Not just GTA fans, but the entire gaming community is keenly looking forward to the arrival of GTA 6. While everybody’s eyes are on GTA 6, one has now started hearing about GTA 7.

The first official trailer of GTA 6 dropped in December last year. Since then, the anticipation around the game has become much stronger. The trailer enabled fans to have a good look at the world of GTA 6 and now, everybody is waiting for the game to be released.

Recently, Rockstar Games stated that GTA 6 would be launched sometime in fall 2025. Earlier, the gaming company had stated that the game would be released in 2025 but had not given one any idea about the release window. Now, players were finally informed that they could expect the game to arrive sometime in the fall of next year. The game could be launched in September, October or November next year.

Given the release timeline of the film, the second trailer, if at all planned, might not be released anytime soon. While some gaming analysts have stated that the second GTA 6 trailer will arrive in the early months of 2025, many are of the opinion that the second trailer could arrive this summer itself. However, fans believe Rockstar would not release the second trailer soon as it would not want the promotional campaign to kickstart this early.

Recently, Strauss Zelnick, who serves as the CEO of Take-Two Interactive, participated in the TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. During this event, Zelnick was asked about the future plans of the company. In his reply, Zelnick said, “GTA 7?”. Zelnick said this quite mischievously and paved the way for speculations.

When GTA 6 releases in 2025, it will be twelve years since one would see the arrival of a GTA title. During the conference, Zelnick said that it would be wrong to assume that Rockstar Games did not do much in these twelve years. It launched GTA Online and spent a lot of time preparing for the development process of GTA 6.

With Zelnick making a mention of GTA 7 during the conference, fans are wondering whether Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have already started preparing for GTA 7. While GTA 6 is being developed by a team, another team could have been deployed to start doing the groundwork for GTA 7. Even if Rockstar has started doing some research and development work on GTA 7, one does not expect it to share anything about the game before GTA 6 gets an official launch.