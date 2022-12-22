GTA Cheat Developer Asked To Pay A Sum Of AU$130,000 For Copyright Infringement

A GTA cheat developer, who hails from Australia, recently came under the scanner for copyright infringement.

While his house was searched thoroughly by the authorities, his assets too were seized. Now, he has been asked to pay a sum of AU$ 130,000 for copyright infringement. The amount, as directed by the Federal Court, has to be paid to Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive.

In the last few years, most gaming publishers have not shied away from filing copyright infringement lawsuits against those who have indulged in fraudulent or illegal practices. A large number of GTA cheat developer cum sellers have been at the receiving end of lawsuits. By taking such strict action, gaming publishers have made an attempt to curb the illegal activities taking place in the gaming world.

While most gaming companies are taking legal action against such individuals now, Take-Two Interactive was one of the first companies to take effective steps in this direction. A couple of years ago, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive started filing lawsuits against people who caused harm to their gaming properties by engaging in unscrupulous activities.

In the year 2018, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive filed a lawsuit in Australia that was directed towards a bunch of people who were supposed to have connections with the ‘Infamous’ cheating mod.

This particular lawsuit was spoken about extensively as the Federal Court of Australia gave its nod to a plethora of enforcement options. The defendants were barred from engaging in any activity related to cheating. They also had to be at the receiving end of a search and assets freezing order. The court documents listed the names of a bunch of people who were suspected to be involved in such activities.