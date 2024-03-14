GTA Fans Declare GTA: San Andreas To Be The Best Game In The Franchise

Despite being launched a decade back, GTA: San Andreas remains a fan-favorite title!

Grand Theft Auto, the first game in the GTA series, was launched in 1997. At that time, Rockstar Games might not have imagined that it would go on to become one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time. Till now, multiple games have been released as a part of the GTA franchise and GTA: San Andreas is one of them. Not just GTA fans but the entire gaming community is currently looking forward to the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. Though the release date of this much-awaited title has not been confirmed by Rockstar, it is scheduled to hit the stores in 2025.

When each of the several games released as a part of a gaming franchise receives widespread success, fans feel a little divided in their opinion about the best game in the series. GTA fans, however, do not seem to have such doubts running through their mind. Recently, the fans had a discussion about it, and the majority of fans seem to have voted in favor of San Andreas.

A Reddit user, who identifies themselves as Nathan 99966, posed to the fans on the platform as to which is the best GTA game of all time. Within no time, a large number of fans poured and shared their responses. While many of them stated that GTA: San Andreas was the best GTA game ever, a lot of them had different reasons for making this declaration.

According to one Reddit user, San Andreas is the best game to have come out of the Grand Theft Auto franchise as it offered players a variety of activities to participate in and gave them the opportunity to try out several fun mods. Another fan stated that the game stood out because of its gripping storyline. Another gamer opined the game had a vast map which was interesting to explore.

Launched in the year 2004, GTA: San Andreas was the seventh GTA game to be launched. The game had a third-person perspective to it and one could explore the world it was entrenched in via different vehicles or foot.