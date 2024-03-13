Galaxy Z Fold 5, Unlocked Z Flip 5, Z Flip 3, Galaxy S20, S23, S23 FE (Exynos) Get March 2024 Security Updates

Flagship Samsung smartphones including Galaxy Z Fold 5 to a couple of phones in the Flip series and S23 series have received security patch updates.

The March 2024 security patch updates for all these phones offer fixes for issues found in previous versions of Android updates and in the One UI. It is reported that there are as many as 44 fixes as part of this update.

Samsung has been rolling out March 2024 security updates first for the flagship smartphones before offering them to mid-range phones and a few budget phones. We’ve been covering multiple posts in the last few days about phones getting the March updates.

In today’s post, let’s check the details of the updates received by a few phones.

Galaxy Z Fold 5

At the start of the week, we reported that Z Fold 5 users in the USA are getting the updates and now it’s the turn of users in Europe to get the updates. The firmware version is F946BXXS1BXBM and it doesn’t bring One UI 6.1 yet, which is quite disappointing. The update only offers patch updates and hopefully, by the end of the month, users will receive the One UI 6.1 update.

Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Flip 5

Z Flip 3 is a mid-range smartphone that has received the update today. It’s the users in the US that are getting the update that comes. Both carrier-locked and unlocked devices are getting the update. The firmware versions are F711USQS6HXBD and F711U1UES6HXBE respectively.

Regarding Z Flip 5, carrier-locked units received the updates a few days ago and now it’s the turn of unlocked devices in the US to get the update. The firmware version is F731U1UES2BXBE.

Galaxy S20 Series, S23 Series and S23 FE

Galaxy S20 is a pretty old device and all three devices in the series including S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra are receiving a few improvements as part of this March update. HXC1 is the suffix of the firmware version that’s currently offered to users in the European region.

Galaxy S23 devices have received updates to both carrier-locked and unlocked units of the phone in the US and the update is now being rolled to users in India with the firmware version S91XBXXS3BXBD.

Galaxy S23 FE smartphone’s Snapdragon variants received the March update just a day ago and now it’s the turn of Exynos-devices to get the update. It doesn’t bring the One UI 6.1 and the firmware version is S711BXXS2BXBF.

Featured Image: Galaxy Z Fold 5