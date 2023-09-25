GTA+ Offers a Bunch of New Games Along With Three Remasters of GTA

Those who have paid for the subscription of GTA+ can look forward to exploring a plethora of interesting content!

Recently, Rockstar Games made an announcement about GTA+ subscribers getting access to a bunch of games owned by the studio on a rotational basis. When Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition gets launched, GTA Plus subscribers would be able to enjoy the remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas.

The aforementioned games will be accessible on the console platform which is linked to the user’s GTA membership. Since Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for just $60, this is a very good time for fans to explore or revisit it. The graphics in the remastered trilogy are much better than the kind one comes across in the original games. Apart from that, the remastered trilogy also boasts of environmental upgrades, greater draw distances, new lighting, better targeting, modern controls and high-resolution textures.

The 2021 remake stands out because of the cult title GTA 3 which came out in the year 2001. The game’s depiction of Liberty City was one of its major highlights. Most of the elements associated with the game bedazzled all those who tried out the game in the early 2000s. Vice City, which was launched in the year 2002, had a very interesting voiced protagonist in the form of Tommy Vercetti. This protagonist was voiced very well by the late Ray Liotta. The game also had many elements from the ‘80s and that made it all the more special.

GTA: San Andreas, the final game in the trilogy, covered three different cities. The game also became memorable because of its upbeat hip-hop soundtrack that was reminiscent of the kind of music one heard in the ‘90s. In this game, players played the part of Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson, voiced by Christopher Bellard.

As a subscription service, GTA+ was launched in the year 2022 on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 for GTA Online players. By paying $6 every month, players get a bunch of properties to explore including in-game weapons, clothes, vehicles, bonus mission rewards and other exclusive items.