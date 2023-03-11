GTA Online: 5 New Story Missions To Introduced In The Game Soon

As a part of the much talked about Last Dose update, GTA will be receiving five new story missions.

Rockstar Games recently shared some important information about new content that will be introduced in Grand Theft Auto Online soon. The game, as a part of the Last Dose update, will be receiving new missions that will play an important role in Los Santos Drug Wars story a befitting conclusion. The addition of these missions will make the game a lot more exciting for the players.

It was in December 2022 that the Los Santos Drug Wars expansion was given an official launch. Since then, multiple updates have been rolled out for it. After its launch, new story missions and a lot of fresh content have been added to the expansion. With the arrival of the Last Dose update, one can look forward to a lot more content to be introduced in the game.

On 16th March, GTA Online will be receiving the Last Dose update for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. As stated earlier, this particular update will mark the arrival of five fresh story missions that will help in completing the Los Santos Drug Wars story.

The new story missions are designed to help one explore the connection between the illegal drug trade in Los Santos and the pharmaceutical industry. Those who haven’t tried out the expansion yet, will have to meet the Fooliganz and Nervous Ron Jakowski in Blaine County in order to launch the First Dose mission.

Players will also be able to visit the Acid lab and the Freakshop headquarters freely. After participating in these missions, you will get a fair idea of how to control the psychedelics trade in Southern San Andreas.

Before the launch of The Last Dose update, GTA Online players will get the opportunity to try out Karin HotringEveron stock car and new Hotring Circuit Races. Once you complete these races, you will be entitled to receive 3X cash and RP. Those who manage to be in the top three positions, would be offered GTA$100,000.