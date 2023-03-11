The Last of Us Part 1 PC Features Listed by Naughty Dog, Specs too!

Naughty Dog has listed the Last of Us Part 1 PC features which might be shocking for hardcore PlayStation fans but for PC gamers, there couldn’t possibly be the best time than now.

All the console exclusives from Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 as well as older generation consoles are heading to Windows computers in recent times.

In the past, such a launch was simply out of question, but growing game development costs and a massive player base to touch has convinced both Microsoft and Sony to take the plunge. While Gears of War and Forza Horizon are available for years now, Spiderman, God of War and Uncharted are some amazing single-player titles from PS exclusive bandwagon to join the PC Master Race. The Last of Us Part 1 is an impressive launch because there are so many specific features that make it even better to play it on a different platform yet again.

PC Specific Features

PC gamers are an eccentric lot who wouldn’t think twice to purchase monitors, graphic cards and accessories that cost almost as much as a gaming console. Sony PlayStation blog confirmed some of the Last of Us Part 1 PC features which include support for ultrawide gaming monitors. Even though it is designed for a niche audience, there are many who sport ultrawide monitors with 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratio. They are ideal for watching movies, being productive with multiple apps open at times, but work well only with fully optimized games.

A range of other features exclusive to PC includes fully customizable texture quality, shadow quality, reflections and ambient occlusion. The majority of these add-ons are available by default on most titles made for Windows machines. However, The Last of Us Part I being a PlayStation exclusive and as it got originally released on the PS3 platform, the developers had to meticulously build and make it on par with modern-day AAA titles.

For an immersive experience, the game will further support PS5 Dual Sense controller and its haptic feedback. If you have one with you, this should be an ideal way to play. The Last of Us Part I PC features were also revealed along with its specifications which include 16GB of RAM and 100GB of SSD for optimal performance. The game releases on 23rd March.