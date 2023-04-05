GTA Online Community Leader Tells How The Roleplaying Can Be Strengthened in GTA 6

A community leader in GTA Online shares his thoughts on how roleplaying should be implemented in GTA 6.

GTA Online has been around for almost a decade. In these ten years, the game has witnessed a steady increase in its reach and popularity. A big reason behind the success of the game has been its roleplaying community which has always brimmed with dynamism and vibrancy. Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is in the development stage, there is a lot of talk about how it can emerge as the new digital roleplaying hub.

As far as the GTA Online roleplaying community is concerned, it has grown from strength to strength despite suffering from certain limitations and a bunch of other issues. Though the game’s servers allow the base game to feature 32 concurrent players, the New Day RP server has hosted as many as 400 concurrent players during busy hours. This has been a major achievement for coders who have favored New Day and Five M, the modding platform which supports their roleplaying community.

The GTA Online roleplaying community has faced a plethora of challenges to date. Tiberione, who founded the New Day RP, recently spoke about the challenges inflicting GTA Online players and how such issues can be avoided in GTA 6.

One of the biggest reasons behind it is the fact that the community has to make do with an old game engine that pops up glitches at regular intervals. It must also be noted here that Rockstar Games has had a slightly weird equation with roleplayers. While Rockstar has not extended any support to them, it has not opposed them either. However, there is a chance of Rockstar coming down heavily on activities like modding when GTA 6 launches.

There have been rumors suggesting that GTA 6 could be set in Vice City. If this rumor turns out to be true, Tiberione believes, it would be a good thing for the roleplaying community. The vibrant cultural background of Vice City will help tremendously in adding interesting elements to the game.