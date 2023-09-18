Resident Evil 4 Remake: Release Date For Separate Ways DLC Announced

Fans will get the opportunity to explore the much-awaited Separate Ways DLC soon!

Fans of the Resident Evil 4 remake had been waiting for the Separate Ways DLC to arrive for a while. Now, Capcom has finally announced that the much-awaited DLC will be released next week. When The Resident Evil 4 remake released, fans realized it didn’t have the amount of content other games in the series were known to release with. Though the main campaign was designed in an expanded manner, there were many elements that players expected to come across but were not there. While many players were upset about the absence of Mercenaries, many complained about the unavailability of Separate Ways and Assignment Ada.

After Resident Evil 4 was launched officially, Capcom worked towards adding Mercenaries to the game. The gaming studios, however, remained mum on Separate Ways and Assignment Ada. While there is no news on Assignment Ada yet, fans have finally received a confirmation about an upgraded version of Separate Ways being added to the game.

September 21 is when the Separate Ways DLC will be added to the Resident Evil 4 remake. The DLC, just like its original version, shall feature Ada Wong in a story that would run concurrently during the main RE4 game’s events. Apart from offering a fresh perspective on the incidents taking place in Resident Evil 4, the DLC will also provide one with an idea about what Ada was doing when Leon was making an attempt to protect Ashley.

For the Resident Evil 4 remake, the Separate Ways was one of the biggest announcements. However, Capcom had organized a few other reveals for the horror game in the recent past. During the PlayStation State of Play event, Capcom discussed the release window designated for the VR mode of the Resident Evil 4 remake. Though one is still waiting for a more specific release date, the VR mode for the Resident Evil 4 remake should be out in winter.

Fans of the Resident Evil 4 remake should also look forward to a free content update designed for The Mercenaries game mode. Along with Separate Ways, a major Mercenaries update will be released on September 21. This particular update will mark the inclusion of Albert Wesker and Ada Wong as playable characters in the game. Once this happens, the Mercenaries mode of the Resident Evil 4 remake will have as many as six characters.