GTA Online Introduces Weeny Issi Rally Ride For a Limited Time

GTA Online Adds a stylish SUV in the game that can be purchased by fans for a few days. It’s Weeny Issi Rally.

Grand Theft Auto Online is one of those games that is known to have a massive line-up of cars that are not just attractive-looking but highly powerful as well.

Now, it has strengthened its vehicle base by adding a Weeny Issi Rally to its roaster. The addition of this vehicle is a part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update that was rolled out for GTA Online recently.

Despite GTA Online being around for almost ten years now, Rockstar Games continues to put a lot of effort towards updating it and making it accessible to a larger section of gamers. GTA Online, as one must note, has played an important role in propelling the mega-success of GTA 5 forward.

GTA Online recently received the Weeny Issi Rally, an SUV that bears a resemblance to the Mini John Cooper Works WRC. Those who are interested in this vehicle can book themselves a ride on it from the Luxury Autos showroom based in the western part of Los Santos. There is also an option to place an order for it by going to the official website of the Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

At the moment, the price of the Weeny Issi Rally stands at 1,835,000 GTA bucks. If you feel the need to upgrade it, you should visit Hao’s Special Works which is available on both Xbox Series X/S and PS5. An important thing to remember is that this vehicle is only available till the time the Issi Rally Week event is around. The event concludes on February 1, 2023.

The Weeny Issi Rally happens to be the 11th vehicle that has been added to GTA Online as a part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. When you go through the roadmap of this update, you realize there are five more vehicles that will be introduced in the game soon.

The Issi Rally Week is also quite important for players as it offers them the opportunity to earn a lot of money as Taxi Work tips and participate in multiple time trials and races that will be organized in and around Los Santos County. The Textile City time trial, touted to be one of the most difficult challenges in the game, necessitates the use of an HSW-upgraded vehicle. Because of this criteria, only Xbox Series X/S and PS5 users will be able to try out this challenge.

The Issi Rally Week will also provide lucrative discounts to players on vehicle conversions, rides, weapons, the Arena Workshop property upgrades, and several other items. The new content in the game has been introduced a couple of days after GTA+ subscribers were given a taxi and several other goodies at zero cost. All these items were provided as a part of the monthly rewards received by the players. Apart from the Weeny Issi Rally, ardent fans of the game are also looking forward to Karin Hotring Everon, which has been publicized as a race truck offering powerful performance and high-end features.