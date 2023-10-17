GTA San Andreas on Smartwatch: Players Get Excited As Video Surfaces Online

A new video, which shows GTA San Andreas running on a smartwatch, has caught the attention of GTA fans!

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was launched way back in 2004. The fact that the game is relevant almost two decades after its release says a lot about its popularity. Though Rockstar discontinued the game a while back, it was accessible on multiple platforms. Soon, it could be playable on smartwatch as well.

Artur Sychoc, who is the founder and CEO at Somnium Space, shared a video that featured GTA San Andreas running on a smartwatch. This came as a huge surprise to players as Rockstar never released the game on a smartwatch. In the video, one can see the game running in a very smooth manner. After watching the video, fans expressed their happiness on social media and stated that this would take portable gaming to a whole new level. The video, which has a duration of one minute, showcases some early gameplay moments from the game.

GTA San Andreas running on a smart watch. Maybe, just maybe, one day, we will see #GTA on #Quest3 in #VR 😅😄 pic.twitter.com/2COdKXL6su — Artur Sychov (@ASychov) October 8, 2023

While Artur Sychov shared the aforementioned video on October 9, 2023, the video was originally posted by Full Android Smartwatch, a YouTube channel, in June 2021. The original video was longer and showed everything in detail. A LOKMAT APPLLP 4 PRO smartwatch was used by the individual to play the game. They also used an 8Bitdo Zero 2 Mini Controller in the process. In the video, one can see the YouTuber tying out the Android version port of the game.

Till now, Rockstar Games has released GTA San Andreas on platforms like Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Apple Macintosh, Android and Apple iOS. After launching the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, Rockstar decided to discontinue the game. Despite this, the game continues to be discussed fervently by fans and is widely considered to be one of the most ambitious gaming projects of all time.

The emergence of this video has reignited discussions about GTA San Andreas. Fans have also remarked on how cool the game looks on a smartwatch. GTA San Andreas on smartwatch, according to fans, is an idea Rockstar should have explored in detail.

Interestingly, a couple of years ago, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that the company was developing a technology that would make it possible to play GTA San Andreas on the virtual reality headsets designed by them. For some reason, nothing happened on that front.