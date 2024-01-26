Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro (24018RPACG) Obtains Singapore’s IMDA Certification

The upcoming flagship tablet Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro has received IMDA certification from Singapore with model number 24018RPACG.

While the certification reveals the model number, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro moniker is yet to be confirmed. What can be confirmed, however, is that the launch is pretty close.

The character ‘G’ at the end of the model number suggests that this is the global variant of the device that’s getting certified and it’s likely to launch in multiple countries across the globe. IMDA certification categorizes this as a low-power device that supports Bluetooth connectivity.

The same model number 24018RPACG has already appeared in Eurasia’s EEC certification which confirmed that the model number belongs to a tablet from Xiaomi. Later, the Chinese variant of this model, with model number 24018RPACC, appeared on China’s CCC website as well, which revealed the charging speed of the device to be 120W.

The device has also received HDR Vivid certification. Apart from this, there’s no other confirmed spec-related information about the device that’s in the making and we only have rumors about the device.

Rumored Specs

Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm. However, these are just rumors at the moment and we can’t confirm this until we spot the device running on Geekbench with the aforementioned chipset. It’ll be running on Android 14-based customized HyperOS skin. The LCD display could support a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

The tablet is expected to have a 50MP dual camera setup at the rear. What’s impressive is that it could boast a four-speaker unit which may assure of excellent sound output. In addition to this tablet, rumor mills indicate that there could be another tablet in the Pad 7 series, namely Pad 7 Max. However, it’s worth taking it with a pinch of salt.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro tablet’s release date is expected to be around the end of February.

Featured Image: Xiaomi Pad 6