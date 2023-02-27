Halo Infinite Season 3 Maps are Going to Keep Players Occupied for Long

The makers took their own time, but Halo Infinite Season 3 maps are definitely worth the wait or that is what we like to believe.

After plenty of delays and so much postponing, the team has finally launched Season 3 trailer giving players a good idea of what to expect in the upcoming launch.

With just a week to go, it has been confirmed that Halo Infinite Season 3 will be available for players to download on March 7th. Titled Echoes Within, this season is going to be yet another upliftment for the title that has been backlashed with criticism in every corner. Originally, this particular season update was supposed to have got launched in September, 2022 but got delayed by so many months but finally will be available in the first quarter of 2023.

An Exciting News with Plenty of New Maps

The best aspect of this announcement is that Halo Infinite Season 3 maps will be completely new and designed from the ground up. There will be three new maps to play as confirmed by the latest trailer. Apart from those, it will bring in a new weapon, equipment and plenty of new content which will be tweaked by the community as weeks pass by.

Cliffhanger is one of the maps and as the name suggests it is literally based on a cliff. The large open area map is designed for the Arenda mode. For players who love large, team-based battles set in a rocky location, this is the only one you will ever need. With so many rocks and small hills adorning the area, it should be fun to take cover, ride your vehicles to make that leap of faith or simply lie low to take down enemies one by one using your favorite long-range gun.

Chasm is a quick gun, fast-paced indoor action map while Oasis is an 8 versus 8 desert-themed map. The larger maps are always the best when it comes to providing ample space to drive your warthog around. For new guns, you should definitely check out the single-shot, close-range M392 DMR and the shroud screen. The purpose of using it is to camouflage yourself while in a fight or from long-range enemies.

Halo Infinite Season 3 maps aren’t the only big thing to notice in the upcoming multiplayer update but there will be a 100-level battle pass for players to indulge in. There will be more levels to explore within the selected Community Collections playlist, but it is Art’s Room featured in the trailer that steals the show. Make yourself into toy soldiers in a teen’s bedroom and fight your way to victory.