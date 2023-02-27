Leaked: Unannounced Assassin’s Creed Project Details

Assassin’s Creed has a lot to look forward to this year with Ubisoft having extensive plans to make the franchise more accessible in the near future.

As per a recently published report, important details pertaining to four Assassin’s Creed projects, which have not been announced as yet, have been leaked. At the moment, Ubisoft is developing a bunch of Assassin’s Creed projects. Most of these projects have been announced and they will also mark the return of the tradition of the publisher carrying out annual releases.

The projects, that have been announced so far, might just be a very small part of the elaborate plans Ubisoft has for this game. The leaked games have pointed towards the publisher offering a variety of experiences to the players.

In September last year, Ubisoft confirmed that as many as four games were in the development process. One of the games, which has been titled Assassin’s Creed Mirage, has been planned for a 2023 release. While Codename Red is based in Japan, Codename Hexe is set in the Holy Roman Empire. Codename Jade, on the other hand, will take you through a bygone era of Japan. Though Codename Jade has been designed as a mobile game, Codename Red and Codename Hexe are a part of the Assassin’s Creed Infinity spawned by Ubisoft.

An Insider Gaming report states that Ubisoft has put together a bunch of pitches for the next set of releases by Assassin’s Creed. Three of these releases are touted to be ‘full-fledged’ releases. These three releases will be Project Raid by Ubisoft Chengdu, Project Nebula by Ubisoft Sofia and Project Echoes by Ubisoft Annecy.

Each of the aforementioned releases will have one or two distinctive features. While Project Raid has been designed as a co-op PvE game that would require the participation of 4 players, Project Nebula should greatly appeal to Indian fans as it is set in India. Project Echoes has been put together as a multiplayer game that is driven by the Scalar cloud technology by Ubisoft.

According to the Insider Gaming report, the fourth leaked project happens to be a sequel to an Assassin’s Creed game that has not been officially announced. Designed as a VR game, Project Nexus should be announced in the third quarter of this year. Project Nexus 2, as per the reports, is the fourth game.

If we take the unannounced projects into account, the total number of projects by Assassin’s Creed stands at ten. Apart from Red, Jade and Hexe, which were officially announced in December 2022, the multiplayer game Invictus, too, is a part of the roster.