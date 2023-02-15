Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro (PGFM110 and PGEM110) Get 3C Certifications

Two Oppo devices which are most likely the next Oppo Find X6 models have been certified by China’s 3C authority.

The model numbers of the devices are PGFM110 and PGEM110.

Earlier this week, Pete Lau, CPO of Oppo confirmed that the new Find X6 series will be announced in the near future. This is one of the most anticipated flagships from Oppo. Industry leaks also suggest that the device is almost ready for launch and it could be in the next few weeks.

The series will have two smartphones namely Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro.

Oppo PGFM110

This device is expected to be the vanilla model of the Find X6 series. The charger supports 80W charging and has model numbers VCB8JACH and VCB8JBCH. It supports different charging modes at 10W and 37W-80W.

Oppo PGEM110

This is expected to be the Find X6 Pro device and it contains support for 100W charging. The charger has the model number VCBAJACH and supports charging modes at 10W and 46W-100W.

The devices will ship with Oppo’s SuperVOOC power adaptor. No other information is available from the CCC certification obtained.

Find X6 Series Specs

Based on recent news and rumors, the base variant is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC. However, the Pro variant is likely to launch in two different chipsets namely Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 SoC.

The Dimensity variant could be the cheaper variant since it’s expected to have UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC could be the expensive one because it uses the new UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM.

Find X6 Pro is rumored to have a 50MP IMX989 sensor from Sony as its primary sensor. A few leaked images of the devices had also surfaced in the recent past. Apart from this, there’s not much known about these devices yet.