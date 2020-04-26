Verizon Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Gets Android 10 Upgrade; Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+and Moto Z3 Receive Security Patch Updates

The latest software updates from Verizon cover three Samsung devices and one Motorola smartphone. The Samsung devices are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ and the Motorola device is Moto Z3.

The firmware in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is being upgraded to the Android 10 OS. The two Galaxy S9 models are only getting their April 2020 security update patch level. In the case of the Moto Z3, there are some performance improvements included in the update apart from the March 2020 level Android security update patch.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, Google Pixel 4, 4XL, 3a, 3a XL, 3, 3XL, 2 and Pixel 2XL Receive Verizon System Updates

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

The flagship Android tablet from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S6 is now being upgraded to the Android 10 operating system along with the appropriate version of the One UI interface. With this update, features like Live Transcribe and Smart Reply are available on the tablet. You will also have improved Gestures and better experience with photography with Focus Mode. Night Mode has been renamed to Dark Mode as it has been done on the other models. The tablet is also getting the latest Android security update patch of March 2020.

Software Version : QP1A.190711.020.T867VVRU2BTC4

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+

The two S series flagships of 2018, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are getting their Android security patch level of April 2020. There has been a lot of discussion on the need for these two devices to be upgraded to the One UI2.1. For some unknown reason, Samsung has not sent this UI version to all its flagship devices. However, in the latest development reported from South Korea, the company has started working on the One UI2.1 for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ and the updates may land on these devices in the near future.

Software Version for Galaxy S9 : QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS7DTD1

Software Version for Galaxy S9 Plus : QP1A.190711.020.G965USQS7DTD1

Also Read: Verizon Samsung Galaxy A50 and Moto Z4 Get Android 10 Upgrade; Galaxy Note 9, LG G7 ThinQ, LG Stylo 5 Receive Patch Updates

Motorola Moto Z3

The changes to the Motorola Moto Z3 in this system update No. 11 from Verizon relate to the improvement in the device’s performance in the Call Filter app. This must have been based on a report received from the users. The only other inclusion in this system update sent to the Motorola Moto Z3 by Verizon is the March 2020 Android security update patch.

Software Version : PDXS29.84-51-11