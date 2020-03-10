Huawei EBG-AN00/AN10 5G Phone 3C Phone Certified; Could be Honor 30 Series Phone

A new Huawei / Honor series smartphone that has model numbers EBG-AN00 and EBG-AN10 has been certified by China’s CCC. The exact identity of the smartphone is not known yet.

The EBG-AN00 / AN10 is a 5G-ready handset. The 3C listing reveals that the phone will ship with a HW-100400C01. It is the same 40W fast charger that will be arriving with Huawei P40 series. Since it seems to be coming with a 40W charger, it could be an upcoming flagship phone from the company.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Yesterday, the BHM-AN10 smartphone was spotted at the database of 3C authority with the same 40W charger. Again, the phone’s final product name is under the wraps. Both BHM-AN10 and the newly spotted EBG-AN00 / AN10 have bagged approval from the Bluetooth SIG authority. Different country variants of both phones have also been approved by the Bluetooth certification platform.

Also Read: [Updated: In Bluetooth SIG] Huawei MED-AL00 Geekbench Appearance Reveals MediaTek Helio P35, 4GB RAM and Android 10

The Honor V30 was codenamed as Oxford. The OXF-XXXX model number was based on its codename. It is being speculated that the BHM-AN10 could be an Honor 30 series smartphone. The “BHM” could be based on Birmingham while the newly found “EBG” could be based on Edinburgh.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Honor had launched the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones in China in May last year. Both phones had arrived with 22.5W fast charging. There is a possibility that both Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro could be sporting the same charging capabilities. It remains to be seen whether BHM-AN10 and EBG-AN00 / AN10 are related to the Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro smartphones.

Also Read: [Updated: Full Specs] Mysterious Huawei AKA-AL00 / L29 Phone with 4000mAh Battery and 6.39″ Display Appears on TENAA

While the Honor 20 series debuted in May 2019, it speculated that the Honor 30 series will be announced in April 2020. The Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro will possibly rival the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones that are expected to debut in the second week. There could be an upper mid-range Honor 30 model that will take on the OnePlus 8 Lite.