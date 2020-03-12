Huawei / Honor JEF-AN00 5G Bags 3C Certification with 40W Fast Charger

A new Huawei / Honor smartphone with model number JEF-AN00 has been approved by the 3C authority of China.

The CCC certification reveals that it could be a high-end or flagship phone from the company. However, it is yet to be determined whether it will be breaking cover as a Huawei or a Honor smartphone.

Huawei JEF-AN00 smartphone that has appeared on 3C’s database shows that its retail package may feature a 40W fast charger. The charger that has been spotted along with JEF-AN00 phone has a model number of HW-1000400C00. It is the same charger that is expected to arrive with the Huawei P40 series.

A few weeks ago, several Huawei / Honor phones had bagged Bluetooth SIG certification. The JEF-AN00 was listed among those phones. Multiple country variants of the phone were also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG platform. The 40W fast charging support is a good hint that the JEF-AN00 is a high-end of a flagship phone.

Certification platforms such as ECC in Russia and NBTC in Thailand have revealed that the ANA-XXXX model number belongs to the Huawei P40 and the ELS-XXXX model number is of the Huawei P40 Pro smartphone. Soon after the launch of the P40 series, the Chinese manufacturer is also rumored to introduce the Nova 7 series of smartphones. Some of the phones that are rumored to belong to the new Nova series include Nova 7, Nova 7 Pro and Nova 7 SE.

A Huawei phone with AKA-AL00 model had also appeared with full specs on TENAA. However, its indemnity is currently under the wraps. The Honor 30 series phone is slated to go official in April this year. It is speculated that the BMH-XXXX and EBG-XXXX phones are said to be the Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro smartphones. However, there is concrete evidence to back this claim.