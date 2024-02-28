Huawei Nova 12i 4G (CTR-L81), Honor 90 Smart 4G (CLK-NX1) and Honor JDY-AN00 5G Appear in Multiple Certifications

We have spotted as many as three new devices across Huawei and Honor brands in multiple certifications today.

There’s one Huawei smartphone with the moniker Huawei Nova 12i and two other Honor smartphones, one with the moniker Honor 90 Smart and the other without an official name.

Let’s check each one in detail.

Huawei Nova 12i 4G

Huawei Nova 12i with model number CTR-L81 has appeared in Thailand’s NBTC certification and also in GCF certifications. Both listings have confirmed the model number, the moniker of the device, and the fact that the phone supports the 4G connectivity option. No specs of the phone have been leaked yet.

However, we found that there’s a smartphone with similar model numbers CTR-LX1, CTR-LX2, CTR-LX3, and CTR-AL00 that has already been released with the moniker Huawei Nova Y90 4G. So we expect Nova 12i to be a rebranded version of the Nova Y90 4G smartphone.

Huawei Nova 12 series already has 4 smartphones namely Nova 12 5G, Nova 12 Pro 5G, Nova 12 Ultra 5G, and Nova 12 Lite 5G (aka Nova 12 Active Edition). This seems to be the 5th smartphone in the series.

Honor 90 Smart 4G

Honor 90 Smart with model number CLK-NX1 has bagged GCF and TUV certifications. GCF confirms this smartphone to have 4G connectivity.

Similar model numbers CLK-LX1, CLK-LX2, and CLK-LX3 belong to the Honor X7B smartphone. CLK-AN00 belongs to Honor Play 50 Plus (aka Honor Play 8T). All these smartphones share the same design and specs. So Honor 90 Smart could be a rebranded version of these smartphones.

Honor JDY-LX1 5G

This smartphone has bagged Eurasian’s EEC approval, which doesn’t reveal any specifications of the phone. Thankfully, the smartphone with the model number JDY-AN00 has already appeared on China’s CCC and TENAA certification websites. These certifications revealed that this is indeed a 5G smartphone that has 10W charging support. This makes it obvious that it’s a low-end smartphone in the making. No other details about this smartphone are known yet.

Featured Image: Huawei Nova 12