The Elder Scrolls 6: Bethesda Director’s Interview Gives Fan New Information About The Game

Though Bethesda has largely remained quiet on the developmental process of The Elder Scrolls 6, a new interview by Todd Howard has led to fans getting some information on it!

Bethesda had made an official announcement about The Elder Scrolls 6 in 2018. Though it has been close to six years since the game was announced, fans of the franchise are yet to receive any substantial information about it. The first game in the franchise, titled The Elder Scrolls: Arena, came out way back in 1994 and since then, one has seen four other games being released as a part of the franchise.

The excitement for the sixth game in the installment despite Bethesda refraining from sharing any official update about it. In the absence of any major update or information coming their way, fans are left with no option to join the dots whatever news comes their way from different sources.

While the excitement for the game has grown with time, fans are also feeling anxious and wondering when they will get to try out the game. While the game was announced in 2018, it went into an active development process just six months back. Keeping this factor in mind, one should not expect the game to be out soon.

If you have a look at the history of Bethesda, you realize that most games launched by the company have taken 3 to 5 years to be fully developed and launch-ready. Gaming experts have been of the opinion that The Elder Scrolls 6 will not get a launch before 2026.

Recently, an interview given by Todd Howard, who serves as the director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, became a topic of discussion among fans. Though this interview was given by the gaming executive way back in November 2023, it has come to the forefront now.

During the interview, Howard shared some interesting details related to some of the recent projects developed by Bethesda. According to Howard, close to 250 developers continue to work on Starfield. Though the game has been released, the development team has to work towards delivering the much-awaited Shattered Space DLC.

Bethesda’s development team comprises 450 individuals. Since 250 of them are still working on Starfield, one could assume 150 developers have been given the responsibility to work on The Elder Scrolls 6.

While some fans might be disappointed to know that only a small part of Bethesda’s development team is working on The Elder Scrolls 6, they can seek solace in the fact that once the work on the Shattered Space DLC is over, a larger team will work on The Elder Scrolls 6.