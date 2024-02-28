Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 (SM-P625) Certified for Launch in India

The upcoming 2024 variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet has cleared India’s BIS certification which confirms that it will launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has appeared in BIS with its model numbers SM-P620 and SM-P625. The same model number has already appeared in a few other certification sites as well. Last week, we were the first to spot the tablet’s FCC approval and reported that the tablet’s battery capacity will be 7040 mAh.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) US FCC Approval Reveals a Disappointing Spec

The BIS certification, as always, doesn’t reveal anything other than the model number. But, thanks to other certification sites which have revealed a few details and specs about the upcoming device.

Samsung had already launched Tab S6 Lite in the years 2020 and 2022. Due to its grand success, the company is again launching a refreshed version of the tablet in 2024, with the same name. While most of the specs and features would be the same, we expect improvements in the display and the chipset that will power the device.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy F55 5G, Tab S6 Lite 2024 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG and GCF Certification Sites

While one would have hoped for improved battery life in the upcoming tablet, it was not going to happen as the FCC listing confirmed the battery capacity of the device. This could disappoint a few fans of the device as they might feel 7040 mAh battery could be on the lower side, especially when most tablets released in 2024 have at least or close to 10000 mAh battery. However, we can expect the company to price the tablet accordingly so that it will garner interest among the fans.

Processor and Release Date

The Geekbench appearance of the tablet, with model number SM-P620, confirmed that the tablet will indeed have a better processor, namely Exynos 1280 SoC.

The launch date of the tablet is expected to be in the month of May as the previous generations of this tablet were launched in the months of May.

Featured Image: Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022)