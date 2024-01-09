Vivo X100 Pro+ to Feature a Large Circular Camera Module

Vivo X100 Pro+ is likely to be released in the second quarter of 2024 in China.

The rumors have revealed some of the specifications and renders of this phone.

Design

It is uncertain whether the phone would have X100 Pro+ moniker or Vivo X100 Ultra. Notwithstanding this ambiguity, the rumors have disclosed the details of this phone.

The tipster Digital Chat Station has disclosed this phone’s design aspects. It is expected that Vivo X100 Pro+ will be equipped with a big circular camera module similar to the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro. The presence of advanced camera sensors may make the camera island appear slightly larger.

Also Read: Vivo X100 Pro+ Specs: Everything We Know So Far

The design also features a glass back equipped with a large camera module that has four camera sensors. The camera module showcases the T* Zeiss logo which acknowledges the collaboration between Zeiss and Vivo. The front camera’s resolution is 32MP. The rear panel would incorporate a 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary camera, a 50MP IMX598 ultra-wide sensor, and a 200MP Samsung HP3 periscope telephoto camera. The periscope telephoto camera will provide up to 20x digital zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 4.3x optical zoom.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor powers the X100 Pro+. The phone could support 50W wireless charging and 100W wired charging. It would support two-way satellite communication.

The 6.78-inch E7 AMOLED would have a 2K resolution and refresh rate of 120 Hz. This punch-hole display is surrounded by minimal bezels.

Also Read: Vivo Y28 5G (V2315) Goes Official – Full Specs, Features and Price

It is expected that the X100 Pro+ will be one of the first smartphones to be equipped with LPDDR5T RAM. UFS 4.0 onboard storage would provide fast data read and write speeds.

The design also features an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Moreover, Vivo would design the phone with the IP68 dust and water-resistance rating.