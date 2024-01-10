Vivo iQOO Z9 Concept Renders Show Two Different Camera Setup

iQOO had released the iQOO Z8 series in China a few months ago. The brand will soon release the iQOO Z9 series which will be equipped with a unique design.

A tipster called Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo has posted images of the Vivo iQOO Z9 smartphone. It has two conceptual renders of the upcoming phone.

iQOO Z9 Expected Specifications

Based on the renders revealed by the tipster, the forthcoming iQOO Z9 smartphone could boast a considerable design enhancement compared to its predecessor. The phone is likely to have a rear panel with a color gradient finish. Contrastingly, its predecessor comes with single-tone color variants like blue and white.

Also Read: Vivo X100 Pro+ to Feature a Large Circular Camera Module

iQOO Z9 features another significant change compared to its predecessor. The camera module (without island) is situated on the rear panel of iQOO Z9 whereas its predecessor has a dual camera setup on the black color island situated on the rear panel.

In addition to this, two design renders of the smartphone have been revealed by the tipster. One of them showcases a round-shaped lens on the rear panel while the other depicts round corners and a square-shaped lens. The camera module in the concept render has an OIS mark suggesting that the main camera may come with OIS support.

Also Read: Vivo V2327 Appears on Geekbench; Vivo V2314DA Bags 3C Certification

The phone is expected to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The rear camera module could include three camera sensors (64MP+ 12MP + 5MP). The image resolution of the camera could be 9000 x 7000 pixels. Other features of the camera include digital zoom, auto flash, face detection, and touch-to-focus. It is anticipated that the phone will come with a 5000 mAhLi-Polymer battery that supports fast charging.

In addition to Vivo iQOO Z9, the brand is also working on to release iQOO 9. It could come with a 12GB RAM variant. Some leaks have indicated that the phone might come in an 8GB RAM variant too.