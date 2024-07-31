Mortal Kombat 1 Introduces Players To New Expansion and DLC Fighters

Fans can also look forward to the arrival of the Khaos Reigns expansion that is scheduled to be launched on September 24, 2024!

NetherRealm Studios, at the Mortal Kombat 1 Year 2 panel at San Diego Comic-Con, made an official announcement about the upcoming expansion which has been titled Khaos Reigns. The new chapter marks the beginning of Year 2 for Mortal Kombat 1 and brings to the fore the much-awaited Kombat Pack 2. Fans should be excited to know that Kombat Pack 2 will feature a plethora of new DLC fighters along with a bunch of additional content.

Mortal Kombat 1 was launched around a year ago. Though it has been a while since it came out, Mortal Kombat 1 has been rolling out fresh content and updates regularly. The first Kombat Pack brought in six new characters in the form of Homelander, Ermac, Peacemaker, Omni-Man and Quan Chi. On July 23, another new character was added in the form of Takeda.

Some of the Mortal Kombat titles released in the past, including Mortal Kombat 11, featured a plethora of Kombat Packs and characters. The new content was brought in with expansions like Aftermath. Looking at this pattern, many fans believed that Mortal Kombat 1 would bring in an additional DLC. Fans were keenly looking forward to the San Diego Comic-Con event and hoping for it to offer fresh updates on the game.

The event, as expected by fans, brought in several announcements. It also unveiled a new expansion titled Khaos Reigns. Through this expansion, six new fighters will be introduced in the game. A leak, which happened in the month of June, hinted towards the new characters being introduced in the game on September 24, 2024. As per the leak, the six characters that will be introduced in the game are Sektor, Cyrax, Noob Saibot, Conan the Barbarian, Ghost Face, and the T-1000.

Apart from new story chapters being introduced, fans can also look forward to the reintroduction of Animalities. For the uninitiated, Animalities are a form of finishing move that was first introduced in Mortal Kombat 3. It gives characters the power to transform into animals and utilize their new form to take down their opponent with a brutal finishing move.

At the moment, no release date has been specified for Ghost Face, Conan and the T-1000. The trailer, however, revealed a few important things. Sektor and Cyrax, for instance, are now shown as female characters. The expansion also showcases the evolution of Mortal Kombat 1. The trailer suggests fans will be treated to a lot of fresh content in the near future.

The July 23 update for Mortal Kombat 1 brought a lot of interesting content to the forefront. It has also introduced several bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. However, there is a flip side to this update as well. Many players have said that they faced major issues after the launch of this particular update. Apart from experiencing crashes frequently, players have also come across problematic textures and other problems. It must also be mentioned here that the Mortal Kombat 1 update for Xbox was much bigger than the one designed for other platforms.