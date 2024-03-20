Realme GT Neo 6 SE Schematic Image and Key Specs Leaked

Realme is expected to unveil its upcoming GT Neo 6 SE in China, its home market, by the end of this month.

With just a few days to the imminent release, the schematic image and some key specifications of the smartphone have been leaked.

Schematic Image Analysis

While the schematic image of the Redmi GT Neo 6 SE is partly similar to that of its predecessor, the GT Neo 5 SE, there are some noteworthy differences as well.

The schematics show the GT Neo 6 SE with a distinct portion starting from the extreme left and proceeding up to the extreme right on the rear panel. The image of the back panel also shows three circular units and the third unit housing two additional circular units. On the other hand, the first two circular units have only a singular unit in them.

It is not yet clear if the Realme GT Neo 6 SE will adopt the same triple camera setup of the GT Neo 5 SE or an enhanced quad camera setup. There is a possibility that one of the internal four circular units could feature the LED flash.

The schematic device also appears to have flat-edged side panels and a flat rear. However, this cannot be confirmed at the moment from the line drawing.

Chipset and Other Specifications

According to well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the GT Neo 6 SE will have a thin and light design. The smartphone is slated to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset under the hood. This chip will share the same 4 nm process technology and architecture as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. A hint from Realme indicates that the chipset will house an eight-core CPU with a 1+3+2+2 combination.

A rumor from last week indicates that the smartphone will house an 8T LTPO OLED screen that is an enhancement over the standard OLED panel in the GT Neo 5 SE. Earlier reports also talk about the possibility of a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE is also said to come with a 5500 mAh battery featuring 100 W fast charging support. As the launch is anticipated to happen this month, it is expected that more updates will be available soon. These updates will provide some additional insights about the GT Neo 6 SE.