The Sims 4: Legacy Edition To Bid Goodbye To Gamers

As announced on social media recently, Electronic Arts has taken the decision to discontinue The Sims 4: Legacy Edition in December.

For the last three years, players had to resort to the Legacy Edition to run The Sims 4 on older PC and Mac operating systems. Legacy Edition, for the uninitiated, happens to be a version of the game that has been designed to run on certain unsupported operating systems. It has certain limitations though.

The Sims 4 was launched in the year 2014 and since then, it has received updates quite regularly. As per Electronic Arts, players will be required to upgrade their operating system or invest in a new device to continue playing the Legacy Edition. The Sims 4 is a game that has been synonymous with bugs, technical issues and missing features. Till date, fans keep sending requests to resolve some of the long-standing issues with the game.

In the year 2019, Electronic Arts announced that The Sims 4 would no longer be compatible with systems being operated on Non-Metal macOS and 32-bit PC OS. The Sims 4: Legacy Edition was launched in the same year to ensure players can continue to play the game on the aforementioned operating systems.

A few days back, Electronic Arts announced that The Sims 4: Legacy Edition will be discontinued from 12 December 2022. Those who wish to use the Legacy Edition shall be required to upgrade their operating system. Another option involves getting the game installed on a new device. If they don’t do either of these two things, they will not be able to use the Legacy Edition. After upgrading their system, players will get access to all their saved files on the Legacy Edition. Electronic Arts, however, has stated that fan-made mods and custom content for The Sims 4: Legacy Edition “may not be compatible with the full version of the game”.

Starting December 12, 2022, The Sims 4: Legacy Edition will no longer be available on PC & Mac. Players can choose to upgrade to the Standard Edition as long as the device meets the minimum requirements. Save files are also transferable. For more info 👇https://t.co/cpDGMoh6u0 — The Sims Direct Communications (@TheSimsDirect) November 14, 2022

At the moment, there is no clarity on why Electronic Arts has decided to discontinue the Legacy Edition. Many fans have asked EA the reason behind on social but the company has not responded to these queries yet.