iQOO Neo 9S Pro, Vivo Y100 4G (Rebranded Vivo V30 Lite) Appear on Google Play Console Listing

Recent Google Play Console listings highlighted two new smartphones, the iQOO Neo 9S Pro and Vivo Y100 4G with an insight into some of their specifications.

While the iQOO smartphone will be a new addition to the manufacturer’s iQOO Neo 9 series, the Vivo Y100 4G handset is most likely a rebranding of the Vivo V30 Lite 4G as they share the same specifications and model number.

iQOO Neo 9S Pro Google Play Console Listing

Going by the Google Play Console listing, the iQOO Neo 9S Pro will bear the model number V2339A. The listing also highlights that the smartphone will house at least 12 GB RAM and a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset under the hood and also support a 2800 x 1260 resolution. The handset will come with Android 14 preloaded.

Apart from the above, the iQOO smartphone is anticipated to have a 1.5K AMOLED 6.78-inch display with 144 Hz refresh rate. The primary cameras are stipulated to be an IMX920 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP ultrawide angle camera while the secondary camera in front is expected to be a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone is also said to be powered by a 5,160 mAh battery with 120 W fast charging support. It is slated to come with the manufacturer’s FuntouchOS 14 is based on Android 14 and be available in India and other global markets with a blue color similar to the iQOO Neo 9 Pro with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset plus an upgraded 50 MP ultrawide camera in the home country.

Vivo Y100 4G Google Play Console Listing

A recent Google Play Console listing highlighted the Vivo Y100 4G with the same model number V2342 and specifications as that of the V30 Lite 4G. Earlier Google Play Console supported devices and Bluetooth SIG certification listings showed that both smartphones are associated with the same model number.

The two handsets house a Snapdragon 680 4G processor combined with a Qualcomm Adreno 610. The CPU has eight cores that include four 2.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A73 cores and four 1.9 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 cores while the RAM is 8 GB. On the other hand, the Geekbench listing indicates that the V2342 model will have a Snapdragon 685 4G processor with four 2.8 GHz cores and four 1.9 GHz cores. As this differs from the Google Play Console Listing, it is best to wait for an official confirmation from the manufacturer.

The smartphone may have a 6.44-inch FHD+ screen with 1080 x 2400 resolution and 440 DPI screen density. As per the Bluetooth SIG certification, the handset may support Bluetooth 5.0.

