Vivo V30 SE and iQOO Pad 2 Pro (Rebranded Vivo Y200e/Y100 & Vivo Pad 3) Reveal Key Specs Via Google Play Console Listing

Vivo along with its sub-brand iQOO is known for its wide range of smartphones and tablets.

The Vivo V30 SE and the iQOO Pad 2 were recently spotted on Google Play Listing with their model numbers and a few specifications.

Vivo V30 SE

According to the Google Play Console listing, the phone will be associated with the model number V2327.

The listing indicates that the smartphone will be equipped with a pixel resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a pixel density of 440 ppi. The handset will also house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor that incorporates an Adreno 613 GPU as well and 8 GB RAM under the hood. The smartphone will come with Android 14 out of the box.

This phone is said to be a rebranded version of the manufacturer’s Vivo Y200e 5G which is available as Vivo Y100 5G in some markets.

iQOO Pad 2 Pro

The Google Play Console listing of this phone shows the model number DPD2329 and will cater to the Chinese market.

According to the listing, the tablet will house an eight-core MediaTek MT8796 processor comprising a 3.25 GHz Cortex-X core processor, three 2.85 GHz Cortex-X core processors, and four 2.0 GHz Cortex-A720 cores. The processor is said to be integrated with a Mali G70 GPU, which indicates that the MediaTek processor may be a MediaTek Dimensity Dimensity 9300 processor.

The iQOO Pad 2 Pro will be a rebranded Vivo Pad 3 Pro tablet as the listing also mentions the model number PA2473 associated with the latter. The Vivo tablet sports a 12.95-inch LED screen with 3.1K resolution, up to 144 Hz refresh rate, and 900 nits brightness. The tablet is powered by an 11,500 mAh battery with 60 W fast charging support.

