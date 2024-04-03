Samsung Galaxy A51, Unlocked Galaxy A53, Galaxy A04e, A13 and Galaxy S20 Series Get March Security Patch Updates

Samsung keeps rolling out security patch updates for its devices from time to time. The manufacturer recently rolled out the same March 2024 update for several of its handsets.

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy A51, Unlocked Galaxy A53, Galaxy A04e, Galaxy A13, and the high-end Galaxy S20 series were among the several smartphones to receive this update from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

The March 2024 security update has been rolled out for carrier-locked and factory-unlocked Galaxy A51 5G handsets in the US.

The carrier-locked handsets will receive this update as firmware version A516USQEGXC3. The update will be available for smartphones associated with Sprint, Metro PCS, and T-Mobile networks. On the other hand, the factory-unlocked handsets will receive the same update as firmware version A516U1UESCGX which is supported by all networks in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The manufacturer has started rolling out the March 2024 security patch update with the firmware version A536U1UES8DXC2 to factory-unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphones in the US. This update is available for all handsets irrespective of the carrier network. Carrier-locked smartphones received the update a few weeks ago.

Samsung Galaxy A04e and Galaxy A13 5G

Samsung has started offering the March 2024 patch update for the Galaxy A04e irrespective of the carrier network. The update associated with the firmware version A042FXXS6DXC4 is available in countries like the UAE, Afghanistan, Egypt, New Zealand, Morocco, Thailand, and Kenya, apart from a few others.

The manufacturer is also offering the March 2024 security patch update for the Galaxy A13 5G with the firmware version A136BXXS6DXC3 for all carriers. This update can be availed by those who use the handset in Austria, the UK, Switzerland, France, Poland, Portugal, and some other countries.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series

The manufacturer has started offering the March 2024 security patch update with the firmware version G98xU1UES8HXC1 for the factory-unlocked Galaxy S20 series of smartphones comprising the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra.

This update comes a week after the March 2024 patch update was made available for factory-locked handsets in the country.

The update file is small in size and addresses 44 security vulnerabilities in the earlier software versions. The file does not introduce any new features and can be downloaded through the Settings app on the smartphone or by downloading the firmware from the manufacturer’s database and flashing it manually.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy A51