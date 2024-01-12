Vivo Y100 GT (PD2314) Appeared on Google Play Console Website

Vivo had released the Y100 5G smartphone in China a few months ago.

The brand will soon launch this smartphone’s GT version. Vivo Y100 GT has made an appearance on the Google Play Console website, and the model number is PD2314.

Also Read: Vivo V30 (V2318) Featured on IMDA, FCC, and TDRA Certification Websites Before the Launch

Vivo Y100 GT Expected Specifications

The certification discloses the device’s key specifications as discussed below.

Processor

The database indicates that the Vivo Y100 GT would contain a MediaTekDimensity 8200 processor. The processer consists of a single ARM Cortex A78 core (3.1GHz), three ARM Cortex-A78 cores (3GHz), and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores (that clock at 2GHz).

Design and Display

The design of the Vivo Y100 GT showcases a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The right side will have power and volume buttons. The curved display of the phone will provide 1080×2388 pixels resolution and 480 dpi screen density.

Other specifications

The listing of the Google Play Console website reveals that the phone would be equipped with 12GB RAM onboard and a 6x ARM Mali G610 (950MHz) GPU. The phone’s release may reveal more variants of the RAM.

Moreover, the phone would have Android 13 OS pre-installed. The phone’s OpenGL ES version and Vulkan version could be 3.2 and 1.1.0 (LT) respectively.

Also Read: Vivo G2 (PD2318) Featured on Google Play Console; Could Be Rebranded Vivo Y78 (t1)

Vivo Y100 Specifications

Released on 16th February 2023, the Vivo Y100 smartphone is equipped with Mediatek Dimensity 900 (6 nm) chipset. The chipset consists of two 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 cores and six 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. Mali-G68 MC4 GPU is included.

The 6.38-inch AMOLED display features 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits (peak) brightness, 84.1% screen-to-body ratio, and 413 PPI density. The device operates on Android 13 OS.

The memory and storage space are 8GB and 128GB respectively. Vivo Y100 supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. It has a non-removable 4500 mAh battery that supports 44W wired charging.