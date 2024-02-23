iQOO Pad Air, Pad 2 Renders Reveal Flagship Chipsets

iQOO is gearing up to launch its iQOO Pad 2 as the successor to the iQOO Pad that was released in May last year. The first-generation tablet arrived with the Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset.

It has also been revealed that the manufacturer is working on an affordable version of the iQOO Pad Air. A recent online post by a well-known tipster gives an insight into the chipsets of the two tablets.

Also Read: Vivo iQOO Z9 (I2302) Benchmark Confirms the Processor and RAM

Flagship Chipsets in Both Tablets

The post by the tipster points out that the iQOO Pad Air and Pad 2 tablets will be equipped with flagship chipsets. The Pad Air will come with a Snapdragon chipset. On the other hand, the Pad 2 will house a Dimensity SoC chipset.

The tipster goes on to add that the parent brand Vivo is working on a new set of earbuds that will be called the Vivo TWS 4 while the sub-brand iQOO will also offer earbuds under the name iQOO TWS 2. The iQOO earbuds are said to be rebranded Vivo TWS 4 earbuds.

Other Specifications

The iQOO Pad Air may launch ahead of the Pad 2 as it has received its 3C certification. According to the 3C listing, the tablet is associated with the model number iPA2451 and will offer support for 44 W fast charging. There are speculations that the iQOO Pad Air will be a rebranding of the Vivo Pad Air that launched in China in August last year with a Snapdragon 870 processor.

Also Read: Vivo Pad 3 and Vivo Pad 3 Pro Display and Chipset Details Leaked Ahead of Launch

The first-generation iQOO Pad Air arrived as a modified variant of the Vivo Pad 2. Hence, the iQOO Pad 2 may be a rebranding of the upcoming Vivo Pad 3 Pro. An earlier by the same tipster Digital Chat Station mentions that the Vivo Pad 3 will support a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with the model number SM8635, an LCD panel with 2.8K resolution, and 66 W fast charging. The more advanced Vivo Pad 3 Pro will be equipped with a Dimensity 9300 chipset, a 3K LCD screen, and 80 W charging.