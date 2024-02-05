Vivo X Fold 3 (V2303A) and Vivo Pad 3 (PA2473) Get Chinese Certifications Ahead of Q1 Launch

Vivo’s foldable smartphone Vivo X Fold 3, along with the tablet Vivo Pad 3 have appeared in Chinese certifications today.

Let’s discuss what we know about each device so far.

Vivo X Fold 3

Vivo X Fold 3 with model number V2303A has been spotted in China’s Radio certification platform. This listing doesn’t confirm the specs of the phone but only confirms that it’s a 5G device. The same model number has appeared only on the IMEI website so far and hasn’t been spotted anywhere else yet. The moniker of the device hasn’t appeared anywhere either.

This suggests that the release of the device could be a few weeks away for sure. However, once it starts appearing in certifications, it will most probably receive plenty of certifications across different countries in no time. Very soon we could see the same model getting China’s CCC and TENAA certifications, which could also confirm quite a few key details about the device.

This series will have two models in the lineup, namely Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro. The model number of X Fold 3 Pro is believed to be V2337A and this model number too hasn’t received any certifications so far.

Vivo Pad 3

With model number PA2473, the alleged Vivo Pad 3 tablet has appeared on China’s CCC certification website. As is the case, this would reveal the charging specs of the tablet. From what we see, this tablet will support fast charging of up to 66W and won’t support Cellular connectivity.

Rumors suggest that this tablet could be launched with a Dimensity 9300 chipset from MediaTek and that it will have a screen size of 13 inches and a display resolution of 3K. However, these are unconfirmed and we need to wait for further reports to emerge.

Both these devices are likely to be launched during the planned event in China next month. The event could also see Vivo X1100s getting released alongside these devices.