Vivo Pad 3 and Vivo Pad 3 Pro Display and Chipset Details Leaked Ahead of Launch

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is heading for a huge product launch in its home country in the first quarter of 2024 where it is slated to reveal many new devices.

These include the Vivo X100s smartphone, the Vivo Pad 3 and Pad 3 Pro tablets, and the Vivo X Fold 3 range of smartphones.

Various rumors have been doing the rounds about these devices for quite some time now. The latest leak is about the display and chipset in the Vivo Pad 3 and Pad 3 Pro tablets.

Vivo Pad 3 and Pad 3 Pro Display

According to the most recent leak by a well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, the Vivo Pad 3 tablet will come with an LCD panel featuring a 2.8K resolution.

The Vivo Pad 3 Pro, on the other hand, will have slightly better specs as expected. This tablet will also sport an LCD panel but will be equipped with a 3K resolution.

Chipset

The same tipster additionally revealed that the Vivo Pad 3 will house a new Qualcomm chipset with the model number SM8635. The final brand name of this processor is yet to be revealed although the way the model number has been assigned, it is expected to be a Qualcomm 8-series chipset. A previous leak by this tipster depicted the core configuration as a 2.9 GHz ARM Cortex X4 core combined with an Adreno 735 GPU.

The ‘Pro’ variant of the tablet will opt for a Dimensity 9300 chipset that will be powered by MediaTek.

There are talks that the Vivo Pad 3 Pro will come with 80 W rapid charging capability. In contrast, the Vivo Pad 3 will offer support for 66 W charging. There is no information for now on whether this tablet will support rapid charging. Incidentally, a Vivo tablet was recently noticed on China’s 3C certification website with the model number PA2473 and 66 W charging. This could likely be the Vivo Pad 3 tablet.

