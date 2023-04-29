Last Dose Missions in GTA Online: Rockstar Games Offers Hard Mode Rewards

To make the Last Dose missions in GTA Online more dynamic, Rockstar Games has introduced Hard Mode rewards in it.

For the Last Dose missions that you get to try out in Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar Games has brought in a Hard Mode difficulty option. This feature makes it possible for players to get lucrative limited-time rewards unlocked by playing the game. Till May 17, players have the opportunity to participate in a bunch of Last Dose missions in this new difficulty setting and win a bunch of attractive prizes. Players must note that only four rewards are associated with this event at the moment. Players, therefore, have a lot of time in their hands to collect all the rewards.

There are several other reasons why players should participate in and try to complete the Last Dose missions now. From April 27 to May 17, Last Dose missions offer players 50% additional cash and RP. Because of the lucrative rewards at the moment, one expects a strong turnaround.

The GTA Online weekly update, which was rolled out recently, got a new Hard Mode event added to the Last Dose missions. The four rewards that are being offered currently in missions are Classic DS Tiger Embroidered Designer Jeans, Pink and Lime SC Coin Wraps, Black VDG Cardigan and Black VDG Wide Designer Jeans and a finish for Micro SMG weapon.

While players will get 1.5x bonuses on the Last Dose missions in GTA Online, they also have the scope to earn higher rewards by participating in the classic Acquire Targets missions for a week. For the uninitiated, there are as many as three “fight training team versus” missions that 16 players can participate in at any given point in time.

Players also have the opportunity to claim solid discounts on some of the premium cars this week. While you get a 35% discount on Karin Armored Kuruma, the Överflöd Entity MT and Declasse Tulip M-100 can be bought at a discounted percentage of 25%.