Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Final DLC Update Now Available

The new DLC brings in a wide range of content pieces for fans of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The last bunch of Booster Course Pass DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available to be downloaded now. The availability of this DLC has offered eight new tracks to players. Players also get to see new racers in the form of Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette. This particular update has also resulted in the inclusion of multiple Mii Racer Suits in the game. These suits, interestingly, originally made an appearance in Mario Kart Tour. Overall, there are 17 Mii racing suits which players can now choose from.

Also Read: Mario Kart 8 Sold Over 50 Million, Nintendo Switch Sales However Decline

Players would also be delighted to know that Nintendo has introduced bug fixes in the game along with several other alterations that have made the game more robust. The top menu now features the ‘Music’ button that enables players to listen to the background music that is played out throughout the game. Even if somebody does not own the Booster Course Pass, they can still hear the background music in the DLC courses.

This DLC has brought in a bunch of other exciting features that one can explore while playing the game. The invincibility time for vehicle customizations and certain characters has now increased. The time taken for somebody to acquire an Item Box and restore it has come down.

While playing the game, fans will realize that some of the issues it was plagued with for a while are now gone. The elimination of these issues and bugs has made the game a much safer place for players. It has also brought in a lot of flexibility to the game.

Also Read: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Update Confirms The Number of Upcoming DLC Characters

A large part of the content or material that has been released through Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass has come from Mario Kart Tour, which happens to be a mobile game. Both the Mario Kart Tour and the Booster Course Pass have reached their culmination and fans are now looking forward to finding out the direction in which the franchise will move.