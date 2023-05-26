Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake is Nearly Confirmed, Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X

Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is a fantasy for many gamers because of how extensive and exciting such an old-school title could be.

When it got originally launched more than a decade ago, gamers enjoyed it like no other because of the stealth action combined with the military combat system.

Many old-school titles like Splinter Cell, Metal Gear Solid, or Crash Bandicoot are not being recreated for modern-day systems. Some of them are being remastered so that players get a chance to experience what people enjoyed decades ago. The good news is, things are changing with remakes as we recently heard Resident Evil coming up and even good old The Last of Us which made a comeback on PlayStation 5. Having the same game on multiple generations of consoles is something only GTA V enjoyed for a long time until recently.

The news comes from Windows Central, considered to be a reputable source. According to their statement, the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is possible and will be launched on all latest generation consoles including Windows PCs. They feel that it is hard confirmed but no official sources have been cited so far. Besides, rumors are plenty and many of them continue to become a reality which is why we can’t really shove away any of these news articles.

No PlayStation Console

A previous rumor claimed the game will be exclusive to PlayStation because Sony acquired the rights. Sustaining any title these days without launching it on multiple platforms is a tough call which is why both Spiderman and Forza Horizon 5 is available on PCs. In a similar trend, Metal Gear Solid 3 remake will also be available on all three platforms. It won’t be surprising if it gets trimmed down and even launched on Nintendo Switch, allowing gamers to play it on the go.

Silent Hill 2 remake happened already and Konami might be on to their next title which is yet to be confirmed but should be an amazing entry for nostalgic gamers.