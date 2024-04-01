Minecraft 1.21: Why One Can Refer To It As The Second Combat Update?

Along with new weapons, the Minecraft 1.21 update has brought in several new exciting elements to the game!

In 2016, Mojang Studios added a new combat in Minecraft. Keeping that in mind, one can refer to the Minecraft 1.21 update as the second combat update. Through this particular update, Mojang Studios has brought in a plethora of combat-based features in the game. Among other things, this particular update will implore players to come face-to-face with the various dangers in the massive world they have had the opportunity to explore. Apart from putting up a fight against hostile mobs, they shall also get the opportunity to acquire new weapons and a bunch of other useful items.

Here are some of the reasons why it is fair to refer to Minecraft 1.21 as the second combat update:

New Fight Area

The upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update is expected to introduce a new structure in the game in the form of the trial chamber. This new fight area will feature multiple challenges arrows being shot by dispensers and hostile mobs being summoned by spawners. Here, players will be encouraged to fight with different mobs using their weapons. In the trial chamber, entities are summoned by spawners based on the number of people moving towards them.

Also Read: Fans Want Minecraft 1.21 Update To Bring a Missing Weapon Type; What’s It?

The trial chamber gives players the opportunity to explore a variety of other things. It features an ominous event that a player can activate when they come closer to a trial spawner having a Bad Omen status effect. This leads to the structure’s difficulty level getting increased substantially and hostile mobs having better-quality gear.

New Weapons in Minecraft 1.21 Update

If you are somebody who likes to see new weapons being introduced in the game, you should be happy to witness the arrival of two special weapons in the form of wind charge and mace. Both these weapons are very different from each other and offer players the kind of features that should keep them sufficiently engaged.

Also Read: Minecraft 1.21 Update Might Not Have An Important Feature Found In Big Updates

The wind charge can be best described as a ranged weapon. Initially launched as the breeze’s, the wind charge was soon transformed into an obtainable item. Players can eliminate the breeze mob, get their hands on their breeze rods and convert them into wind charges. One can simply throw these ranged weapons using one’s hands and knock out the entities.

New Potions and Enchantments

The Minecraft 1.21 update brings in four new mob effects in the form of Infested, Oozing, Weaving and Wind-Charged. With the help of stone blocks, slime, cobweb blocks and breeze rods, players can put together potions. Some of the new enchantments that have been included in the game are Breach, Density and Wind Burst. All these enchantments can only be used with the new weapons that have been introduced.