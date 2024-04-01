Realme GT Neo 6 SE (RMX3850) Benchmarked with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and 16GB RAM

The second smartphone in the Realme GT Neo 6 series, the Neo 6 SE, has been spotted on the Geekbench database version 5.5.1 just now.

The model number RMX3850 belongs to the Realme GT Neo 6 SE smartphone and the phone has scored 1389 and 3960 points in single- and multi-core performance. It has 16GB RAM and Android 14 OS. The codename of the chipset is mentioned as ‘pineapple‘ and based on the clock speeds of the processor, we can confirm that this is the recently released Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.

There are three Cortex A520 cores with a clock speed of 1.90 GHz. Four A720 cores in the middle clock at 2.61 GHz and the highest core clocks a speed of 2.80 GHz. The chipset is coupled with Adreno 732 GPU which guarantees good high-end graphics performance.

Realme GT Neo 6 with model number RMX3851 has already appeared on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and Adreno 735 GPU. Rumors since the beginning of last month pointed towards two GT series smartphones, one with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and the other with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipsets. Now, with this Geekbench appearance of GT Neo 6 SE, we can confirm the above rumor to be true.

Some of the rumored specs of the smartphone are a 5500 mAh battery with a SuperVOOC charger supporting charging speeds of up to 100W. Peak brightness is up to 6000 nits and the display has 8T LTPO panel. GT Neo 6 SE is expected to have another variant with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage capacity.

Schematics and renders of the phone have also been spotted online. The same model number has also appeared on China’s CCC website and images were revealed through MIIT certification. The release of the Realme GT Neo 6 series is expected to be next week.