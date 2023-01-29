Minecraft Legends: Mojang To Launch The Action-Strategy Game On April 18

Minecraft Legends, which has been widely publicized as the next game in the Minecraft gaming franchise, has been one of the most awaited titles this year.

The much-awaited action strategy game will be launched on April 18. After a lot of speculation, its release has finally been confirmed officially. At the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Director showcase, it was confirmed that the action-strategy game would get a worldwide release on April 18.

Initially announced last year at Minecraft Live, Minecraft Legends has been in the news for quite some time. When a glimpse of the game was shown through a short teaser, fans got the idea that it would be designed quite differently from the games that have been launched in the franchise so far.

Minecraft Legends is touted to be an action-strategy game where players had to put together mobs and allies for their battles. The developers used Minecraft Live 2022 as a platform to highlight some of the elements that one could look forward to in Minecraft Legends. The game is expected to offer players several interesting abilities, powerful mobs and novel items to play around with.

Fans were quite pleased to know that Minecraft Legends was going to offer them the kind of experience that would be fresh and unique. Even the most popular gaming franchises, after all, need to reinvent themselves after a point.

April 18 was announced as the release date after the developing team demonstrated the kind of look and feel the PVP mode will have. Among other things, the showcase also gave fans an idea of how the in-game base buildings will operate. Minecraft Legends seems to be designed as a game that players would like to try out as a part of a group.

All the aforementioned information was shared at the Xbox and Bethesda presentation. While the event turned out to be quite exciting for those who wanted to know more about Minecraft Legends, it also gave one an idea about the direction in which Xbox and Bethesda will move in the near future.