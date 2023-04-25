Minecraft Legends vs Minecraft: What Differentiates One From Another?

While Mojang’s new release has caused quite some excitement in the gaming community, Minecraft fans are eager to know about the similarities and differences between Minecraft Legends and Minecraft.

Minecraft launched way back in 2009 and since then, it has steadily built a fan base comprising players of varied age groups. Despite players being very satisfied with Minecraft, the launch of Minecraft Legends has definitely made them very happy. Till date, Minecraft has sold 176 million copies and it is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest successes in the history of the gaming industry.

Apart from giving players the chance to spread their creative wings, the game has also enabled players to participate in several mind-enriching activities. With regular updates happening, players were quite happy with all that Minecraft was offering them.

Among other exciting things, Minecraft Legends offers a new playstyle that is quite refreshing. Despite being entrenched in Minecraft’s world, Minecraft Legends is quite different from the original.

Before talking about the dissimilarities between the two games, let’s discuss what the two games have in common. The base world in both the games is quite similar and that is something the older fans of Minecraft should be happy with. Just like Minecraft, players get ample scope to explore the world they are introduced to in the game. You also stumble upon a bunch of creatures and mobs you encountered in the original game.

Those who have played the original Minecraft are quite well aware of the fact that the game doesn’t really boast a detailed storyline. Minecraft Legends, however, has a third-person, linear story that should appeal to those players who look for robust narrative structures in games. Apart from exploring the world, you would also get quite intrigued by the narrative that will be presented to you here.