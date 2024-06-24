Minecraft Receives Native PlayStation 5 Version

With this step, Mojang should be able to strengthen the player base of the game further.

Mojang, the force behind Minecraft, has rolled out a native PlayStation 5 version in preview mode. The Minecraft PS5 version is quite significant as it brings in native 4K resolution support. Along with that, it also introduces higher settings for the purpose of anti-aliasing and rendering distances. These settings were already a part of Xbox Series X and S versions of Minecraft. Till now, however, one has not heard anything about ray tracing being added to the Xbox Series X or PS5 version of the game. This is quite surprising since Minecraft did tease fans about the technology a couple of years back.

At the moment, the first preview of the native PS5 version of Minecraft is available. Those who wish to test it can do so now. If you have the PS4 version for your PS5, you have the opportunity to get this early version tested by going to Settings and opting for a Preview within the game. The new Tricky Trials update is a part of the preview. It must be noted here that multiplayer mode can only be tried out by other players on PS4 and PS5. One can, however, play the preview on Realms. Here, one will get the opportunity to cross-play with other players on other devices. Players should remember that no access to the Minecraft store is provided in the preview version.

Mojang shared a blog post to give fans an idea about why it made the decision to launch a native PS5 version of Minecraft. As per the blog post, a decision of this nature was taken so that Mojang would be “able to make the game run more effectively on the PS5’s hardware.”

With more than 300 million copies till date, Minecraft is one of the highest-selling video game titles till date. Ever since the game came out in the year 2009, it has been steadily growing its player base. A while back, Phil Spencer, the head at Xbox, stated that Minecraft has as many as 120 million monthly players.