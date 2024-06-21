The Elder Scrolls 6 Will Be Different From Skyrim: Todd Howards

According to Todd Howards, the upcoming titles by Bethesda will receive continued support from the development team!

Way back in the year 2018, The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced via a teaser. The Elder Scrolls: Arena, the first game in the franchise, was launched three decades ago in 1994. Since then, the gaming franchise has gone from strength to strength. Given the kind of success each of the games in the franchise has seen, the expectations from The Elder Scrolls 6 are huge.

Earlier this week, Todd Howard, who serves as a director at Bethesda Game Studios, gave an interview to YouTuber MrMattyPlays. During this interview, the video game executive discussed a lot about the titles that are and being developed by Bethesda. Howard also addressed some of the rumors surrounding Bethesda titles.

While speaking to the YouTuber during the interview, Howard said that he is aware of the fact that the team should have spent a little more time and effort lending its support to Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. With more support, Howard believes these titles could have done even better.

Both these games received next-gen upgrades and several DLCs over a period of time. However, Howard is of the opinion that these games would have benefited more with longer support cycles. Taking cognizance of this fact, the team will work towards offering more support to titles it is developing at the moment, like The Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5.

Howards spoke about the team drawing out plans for a ’10-year horizon’ and figuring out the kind of steps it needs to take to provide a game with solid support for several years at a stretch. Howards said that when gaming studios are aware of the fact that the titles developed by them will be played for years, they should take some steps to ensure these games get the support they need for years.

Given the kind of things Howard said in the aforementioned interview and the reports that have come to the fore recently, one gets a feeling that the soon-to-be-launched titles by Bethesda will get regular support from the team.