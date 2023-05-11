Mortal Kombat is Going for a Reboot, New Game Coming Soon

NetherRealms, the makers of Mortal Kombat, are gearing up for yet another game in the franchise.

Instead of proceeding in the story which is possibly in a dead end by this point with lots of demised characters, the company is planning to reboot the entire franchise.

The decision seems plausible because players will now be able to go back to all the iconic characters which made the game so popular in the first place. The older collection including people like Shao Khan, Liu Kang and Goro are all fan favorites. While they have managed to retain the best including Sub Zero and Scorpion, they are more of an ode to the long gone era. The story has progressed so much in terms of timeline and new characters but the original world is no longer the center of attention.

In a new teaser released by the team, the video celebrates 30 years of Mortal Kombat and the special anniversary will be commemorated with a set of giveaways. In the particular video which you can find below, it shows an hourglass with the sand trickling down and the last grain leads to an explosion. The game available now is over four years old and lockdown has possibly further delayed the development process.

Deducing the Story

Mortal Kombat 12 fans have deduced the storyline to be a reboot because they opine the hourglass resembles Kronika’s time and space-altering machine which has shattered. In other words, it means there will be nothing to stop the heroes from going back in time and starting it all over.

Besides, with so many iterations done in Mortal Kombat 11 with multiple timelines and so many living dead heroes in the pool, it is not easy for anyone to set things right unless they are rebooted to go way back to the past. The upcoming game should possibly be revealed in a few months and get launched before the end of 2023.