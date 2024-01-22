Vivo Y200e 5G (V2336) Appears on Bluetooth SIG Certification Website

The Vivo Y200e 5G has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website and the listing claims it will have Bluetooth 5.0 version.

The model number of the device is V2336. Y200e 5G is expected to be more affordable, and slightly toned down in terms of specifications when compared to the Vivo Y200 launched a few months ago.

With an increasing demand for large-screen smartphones, it is not just Vivo but most competitive smartphone manufacturers opt for bigger screens. When you look to buy a small, handy phone it is a near-impossible feat in this era. The Vivo Y200e 5G is expected to be a large phone similar to the Y200 but will have minor modifications in its specs.

The previously launched Vivo Y200 5G has a large 6.67-inch display making it ideal for most users to browse, make calls or watch videos on a large display. It was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Based on the Bluetooth listing of Vivo Y200e 5G spotted on the SIG certification website, we may not be able to confirm its actual specifications but it can’t be an entirely new phone as it carries the same Y200 tag.

When smartphone manufacturers go for a smaller, more affordable phone, they often pick a reduced display size and battery. The original Vivo Y200 5G featured a 4500 mAh battery and a bigger display which allegedly may get toned out if they are opting for an affordable variant of the same phone. It also has a 64 MP primary camera with OIS and it is to be seen how a similar camera experience will be offered in this upcoming model.

More Color Options

The entry-level segment and mid-range phones are often known for their extensive color options. The Vivo Y200e 5G may offer more color options apart from the Jungle Green and Desert Gold available for Y200. The 5G phone makes it an easy buy for most buyers as it checks all the right boxes while retaining some of the best specifications that made the Y200 a popular choice among buyers.