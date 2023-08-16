OPPO Find N3 Flip (PHT110) Appears on Geekbench, Launch Imminent

OPPO Find N3 Flip with model number PHT110 has appeared in the database of the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

Recent reports have claimed that Oppo Find N3 Flip will go official on August 29. It appears that the brand could be testing the performance of the device before its official announcement.

The same model has previously been spotted on Chinese certification platforms such as radio certification and 3C.

OPPO Find N3 Flip Geekbench listing

The Find N3 Flip has been spotted with the MediaTek MT6985 chipset, which can reach processing speeds of up to 3.05GHz. These details are enough to state that the Find N3 Flip will feature the Dimensity 9200 chipset.

The listing further reveals that the Find N3 Flip is equipped with 12 GB of RAM and runs on Android 13. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the device scored 1367 and 4168 points, respectively.

Reports have claimed that the Find N3 Flip will also come with a 16 GB RAM variant. In all likelihood, the device will ship with up to 512 GB of storage. It is speculated that it will come with the same 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging as the Find N2 Flip.

The major change will be in the camera department, as it is said to include a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera with OIS support, a 48MP IMX581 super-wide lens, and a 32MP IMX709 portrait lens with 2x zoom. On the front, it will feature a 32MP selfie camera.

The Find N3 Flip will have a 6.8-inch foldable AMOLED display that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may feature the same 3.26-inch AMOLED cover screen that is available on the N2 Flip. The phone will run on ColorOS 13.1-based Android 13. Its right side will feature a fingerprint sensor embedded under the power button.