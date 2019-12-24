Verizon Moto G7 Power, Moto G6, LG V50 ThinQ 5G and LG 5 Stylo Receive December Security Patch Updates

Verizon is sending out the latest software updates to four smartphones namely the Motorola Moto G7 Power, Moto G6, LG V50 ThinQ 5G and the LG 5 Stylo.

All these updates are being sent as OTA and they contain the latest Android security update patches.

Motorola Moto G7 Power

The Motorola Moto G7 Power is a mid-segment smartphone released during the first quarter of this year, with a 6.2-inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632SoC processor. The device is now receiving its 4th system update. This update has only the latest security update patch from Android dated December 1.

Software Version: PDOS29.114-134-7

Motorola Moto G6

The Motorola Moto G6 is another budget segment smartphone launched last year and is now receiving the system update No. 7 from Verizon. The device has recently received updates in Europe mainly stability improvements. In this system update from Verizon, the Motorola Moto G6 gets the latest December Android security update patch.

Software Version: PDSS29.118-15-11-5

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

The LG V50 ThinQ 5G is a premium model from LG and is a 2019 release. Verizon is sending its 5th system update for this device. The LG V50 ThinQ had been sent a software upgrade to the Android 10 beta in LG’s home country South Korea last month. The current update from Verizon has only the December 2019 Android security update patch.

Software Version: V450VM10i

LG Stylo 5

The LG Stylo 5 is the most recently released device in this list of smartphones receiving their system updates from Verizon. LG launched this mid-segment device in June 2019. This time, the LG Stylo 5 is getting its System Update No.3 from Verizon that comprises only the latest Android security update patch dated December 1.

Software Version: Q720VS10d