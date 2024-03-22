Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Confirms its Processor and Codename in Geekbench Appearance

The upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Fusion smartphone has appeared in version 6.2.2 of the Geekbench benchmarking database and has revealed a few key specs, as usual.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion phone has scored 913 points as the single-core score and 2629 points as the multi-core score on Geekbench. It has 8 GB RAM and Android 14 OS. The codename in the motherboard field is mentioned as “cusco”, which was the codename of the phone that recently appeared in leaks.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro to Arrive Soon with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3; It’s the Rebranded Moto X50 and Edge+ (2024)

The processor that powers the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and it’s coupled with Adreno 710 GPU. The same chipset was also seen in the Vivo iQOO Z8x, Vivo Y78t, Realme 12 Pro, Honor Magic 6 Lite, Honor X9b and Honor X50 smartphones as well. So Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is expected to be a competitor to these phones in terms of performance and launch in a similar price range.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Moto Edge 50 Fusion Rumored Specs and Features

The Edge 50 Fusion smartphone is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB storage capacity variants and they will be coupled with 8GB and 12GB RAM respectively. The phone will have 5000 mAh battery and 68W wired fast charging capabilities. The display will be of P-OLED type and the screen size will be 6.7 inches. 120Hz refresh rate will be supported and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection will be available for the screen.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M35 5G (SM-M356B) Passes Geekbench with Exynos 1380 SoC and 6GB RAM

Regarding the camera specifications, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is likely to come with two rear camera sensors namely 50MP and 13MP. The first sensor is for wide-angle photography whereas the latter is for ultrawide photography. It will have an LED flash and the sensors will support 4K videography at 30 frames per second. The selfie camera sensor is 32MP and will support HDR photography.

Release Date

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is scheduled to launch on the 3rd of April in India. While there is no information about the release date and regions for Moto Edge 50 Fusion yet, we can expect it to arrive within a couple of weeks.

Featured Image: Motorola Edge 50 Pro