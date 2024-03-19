Motorola Edge 50 Pro to Arrive Soon with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3; It’s the Rebranded Moto X50 and Edge+ (2024)

According to the latest reports, Motorola is working on launching its next flagship, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, in India on April 3rd.

The same smartphone will be available in the Chinese market as the Moto X50 and as the Motorola Edge+ (2024) in the United States. The manufacturer is known for using the Plus moniker for its flagship smartphones targeting American customers.

Several teasers and video leaks that came up earlier also pointed to an April 3 launch. The latest teaser image gives an insight into the design of the smartphone with a slim form factor. This teaser indicates that the handset will be enriched with AI and support a feature called ‘Create with AI‘ that will allow users to create their wallpapers.

Display and Processor

It has been confirmed that the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will sport a flat 6.7-inch pOLED 1.5K display. Incidentally, this will be the first smartphone to incorporate a Pantone-validated display. The handset will also support 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 2000 nits peak brightness.

The Motorola smartphone is anticipated to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. The handset will also house 12 GB RAM and offer up to 512 GB of storage.

Cameras, Battery and Colors

Indian online retailer Flipkart has some details about the cameras of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro on its landing page for the smartphone. These details indicate that the handset will have a triple camera setup at the rear.

The primary camera will be a 50 MP shooter with LED flash, autofocus tracking for videos, tilt mode, and AI features such as an AI photo enhancement guide and AI adaptive stabilization. This camera is likely to be accompanied by a 6x zoom telephoto camera and a wide-angle camera. On the front, there will be a punch-hole camera.

The smartphone is anticipated to be equipped with a 4500 mAh battery with 50 W wireless charging and 125 W wired charging support. The manufacturer will offer the smartphone in three Pantone-curated colors – white, purple, and black. All of them will sport a vegan leather finish.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available in India online through the manufacturer’s online store and Flipkart. Motorola fans can also check out leading retail stores to buy the handset offline.