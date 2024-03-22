Red Dead Redemption 2 Patch Leaves Players Feeling Disappointed: Here’s Why!

While the new Red Dead Redemption 2 patch update has brought in improvements and fixes for bugs, it has not been able to offer fans what they had been wanting for a while.

Rockstar Games just rolled out a new surprise Red Dead Redemption 2 patch update. In the last two years, this is the first time Rockstar has launched an update in this manner. While this update has brought in several new improvements and bug fixes in the game, it has not given fans what they had been wanting.

Title Update 1.32 for Red Dead Redemption 2 has been launched for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Featuring support for HDR10, improvements designed for FSR and a fix for a glitch present in Red Dead Online, the update can now be downloaded and tried out by players. The glitch, which resulted in the game getting frozen, has been addressed by this update.

For quite a while, Red Dead Redemption 2 fans had been wishing for 60 frames per second to be added to Red Dead Redemption 2 on consoles. However, Rockstar does not seem to have plans to implement this at the moment.

When this surprise update came along, fans were hoping that Rockstar might have finally paid heed to their requests. However, that has not been the case. While the update has added some value to the game, it has not done what many fans hoped it would do. That is the reason why many of them are feeling disappointed.

The FTC VS Xbox leak, which came to the fore in the month of September, shocked all those fans who had been a part of the Red Dead Redemption community. This is because a Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen update was seen being listed in a planning email by a Microsoft executive.

In May 2022, a few Microsoft executives exchanged a series of emails. In these emails, one can see a list of third-party games that have been appropriated as potential day-and-date Game Pass titles. Interestingly, one of the titles mentioned on the list was Red Dead Redemption 2 “D&D for gen9”. As per Microsoft’s expectations, this game should be announcing its arrival in the second quarter of 2023.

“Gen 9”, for those who are unaware, is a term that is used to describe the ninth generation of consoles which are Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5. Though fans’ requests have been pouring in for a while, Rockstar has not announced a next-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2 yet. Whether the gaming studio makes an announcement in the near future or not is something that remains to be seen.

Sometime in October, Rockstar got its Red Dead Redemption port patched in a bid to include 60 frames per second toggle to the game on PlayStation 5 with the help of backward compatibility. Since Rockstar has been quite inconsistent with rolling out updates to Red Dead Redemption 2, there is a lot more that fans expect to see change or being introduced in the game.