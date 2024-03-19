The Elder Scrolls VI Fans Feel Upset As They Revisit The Trailer of the Game

Unless Bethesda shares some update, Elder Scrolls VI fans are expected to get more frustrated and anxious!

At this point, no other video game is being looked forward to with as much anticipation as The Elder Scrolls VI is. Of course, that does not mean that the gaming community is not waiting for some of the other gaming titles that have made quite a bit of noise in the last few months. One game that the entire gaming community has been looking forward to since the last few years.

The Elder Scrolls VI was officially announced during E3 2018. Once the reveal trailer was launched by Bethesda, fans became extremely excited about the game. While all that was fine, fans are now feeling troubled by the fact that it has been six years since the game was announced and there is no sign of it arriving anytime soon.

The first game in the Elder Scrolls franchise came out way back in 1994. While The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall was launched in 1996, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind came out in the year 2002. In the year 2006, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion received a global release. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which was the last game to have been launched in the Elder Scrolls franchise, came out in 2011.

Given the fact that the last game in the franchise was released more than a decade back, it is quite understandable to see fans feeling frustrated and angry about the development process of the game moving at a slow speed. Many of The Elder Scrolls VI fans, who were in school at the time of the reveal trailer being launched, have now graduated from college and stepped into their professional lives.

While fans often revisit the announcement trailer of The Elder Scrolls VI, watching them now is making them feel frustrated as Bethesda is not sharing any updates about the development process of the game. The trailer looks as interesting as ever but it is also becoming a cause of frustration for fans.

Right now, The Elder Scrolls VI fans have several worries running through their mind. While some believe Bethesda is prioritizing certain games over The ES 6, some fear that the game will not get a release on the Xbox Series X/S upon its release. Bethesda addressing some of these concerns might make fans feel better.